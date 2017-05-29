Russia’s Supreme Court Ruling Has Negative Impact on Jehovah’s Witnesses

Dennis Christensen

Criminal Charges Against Ministers of Jehovah’s Witnesses

On May 25, police raided the religious services of the Oryol Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The police arrested Dennis Christensen, a Danish citizen and an elder of the Oryol Congregation. Mr. Christensen is being held in pretrial detention until July 23 while the prosecutor attempts to build a case against him for “extremist activity.” If convicted, Mr. Christensen could be sentenced to a six-to-ten-year prison term.

Official Warnings Issued to Local Religious Organizations

On May 4, the prosecutor’s office issued a warning to the chairman of the Krymsk Local Religious Organization (LRO). The warning stated that the chairman and the members of the LRO can be subject to administrative and criminal liability for holding religious services.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, at least five other LROs have received similar warnings.

Police Raids on Religious Services

On April 22, police entered the Witnesses’ house of worship in Dzhankoy, Republic of Crimea, as religious services were concluding. The officers insisted that after the Supreme Court decision, the Witnesses had no right to meet together for worship. They searched the building and then sealed it to prevent its use for religious meetings.

Since the Supreme Court decision, there have been at least five other instances where police interrupted religious services of the Witnesses, one of which was held in a private home.

“I’m deeply concerned by this unwarranted criminalization of the peaceful activities of members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses communities in Russia. . . . I urge the Russian authorities to ensure that rights to freedom of religion or belief, freedom of opinion and expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association of individuals belonging to the Jehovah’s Witnesses community are upheld, in compliance with the obligations of the country under international human rights law and OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] commitments.”—Michael Georg Link, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

Witness Schoolchildren Targeted

On April 24, in the village of Bezvodnoye, Kirov Region, a teacher humiliated two young students whose mother is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The teacher justified her actions by stating that the Witnesses are banned in Russia.

On May 17, in the Moscow Region, a school principal issued a written warning to the parents of an eight-year-old student who had spoken about God to a classmate. The document referred to the Supreme Court decision and prohibited on school grounds “all actions that do not relate to the educational process.” The principal threatened to report the matter to the police and “to raise the issue of transferring the child to another form of training.”

Witness Men Denied Alternative Civilian Service

On April 28, the Conscription Commission of the Cheboksary and Marposadskiy regions rejected the application of one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for alternative service. The Commission stated that Jehovah’s Witnesses are “extremist” and cannot be granted alternative service.

At least two other male Witnesses similarly had their applications for alternative civilian service denied.

Philip Brumley, general counsel for Jehovah’s Witnesses, noted the contradiction in the government’s stance: “On the one hand, the government refuses alternative civilian service to young Witnesses because they are ‘extremists,’ while on the other hand, it demands that these ‘extremists’ be inducted into the army. Does it make sense that the government would allow ‘extremists’ to be in the army?”