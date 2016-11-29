Russian authorities have stepped up their efforts to fabricate evidence to justify charges of extremism against Jehovah’s Witnesses. These actions have increased significantly since the Prosecutor General’s Office issued an official warning letter threatening to liquidate the Administrative Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The following video, reproduced from www.jw-russia.org with English voiceovers, shows the blatant fabrication of evidence by law enforcement authorities in Nezlobnaya.