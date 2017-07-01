International Response to Russia’s Supreme Court Decision Against Jehovah’s Witnesses

Prior to the Appellate Chamber’s decision, numerous government agencies and officials condemned the Russian Supreme Court’s April 20 ruling:

“I asked President Vladimir Putin to use his influence to guarantee minority rights here as well as with Jehovah’s witnesses.”—Chancellor Angela Merkel, during a news conference with President Putin. http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-russia-germany-putin-syria-idUKKBN17Y1JZ

“The recent decision of the Supreme Court to declare the Jehovah’s Witnesses Administrative Center in the Russian Federation an extremist organisation, and to close it down, together with the 395 Local Religious Organisations used by Witnesses, raises serious concerns regarding freedom of religion in Russia and is another example of the legislation against extremism being abused to curtail freedom of expression and assembly.”—Theodora Bakoyannis and Liliane Maury Pasquier, co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee for the Russian Federation. http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=6599

“Russia’s failure to respect religious freedom is yet another inexcusable violation of Moscow’s OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] commitments. People who practice their faith peacefully should never be in danger of being harassed, fined, or jailed. The court order to seize organization property owned by Jehovah’s Witnesses adds insult to injury. I am hopeful that this case will be appealed to the European Court of Human Rights.”—Senator Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe. http://csce.emailnewsletter.us/mail/util.cfm?gpiv=2100141660.2454.614

“Yesterday’s decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation to ban the activities of the Administrative Centre of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia on grounds of ‘extremism’ could make it possible to launch criminal prosecutions against Jehovah’s Witnesses for mere acts of worship. Jehovah’s Witnesses, like all other religious groups, must be able to peacefully enjoy freedom of assembly without interference, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Russian Federation as well as by Russia’s international commitments and international human rights standards.”—Spokesperson for the European Union External Action Services. https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/24870/statement-ban-activities-jeho

“I’m deeply concerned by this unwarranted criminalization of the peaceful activities of members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses communities in Russia, eliminating this community as a viable entity in the country. This Supreme Court decision poses a threat to the values and principles that democratic, free, open, pluralistic and tolerant societies rest upon.”—Michael Georg Link, Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. http://www.osce.org/odihr/313561

“This ban persecuting peaceful persons for mere acts of worship clearly violates the fundamental right to religious freedom and with it international human rights standards as also guaranteed by the Constitution of the Russian Federation. It therefore needs to be revised as soon as possible.”—Professor Ingeborg Gabriel, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Discrimination. http://www.osce.org/odihr/313561