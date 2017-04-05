Supreme Court Continues Hearing in the Case to Ban Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia

Russia’s Supreme Court announced a recess in its hearing today after considering motions and oral arguments in the case to ban Jehovah’s Witnesses. The claim, filed by the Ministry of Justice, seeks “to declare the religious organization, the Administrative Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses, extremist, ban its activity, and liquidate it.” The Court will reconvene on April 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.

Mark Sanderson, who is a member of the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses and who was present at the hearing, stated: “It is disconcerting that the Supreme Court dismissed or denied most motions filed by the Administrative Center. Representatives of many embassies and human rights organizations were present for this hearing. The world is watching.”