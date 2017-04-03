Former UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief

Heiner Bielefeldt : “If Jehovah’s Witnesses are extremist, I think we all are”

Dr. Massimo Introvigne: “The only relationship between Jehovah’s Witnesses and violence is that they have been victims of violence”

Sociologist and Former Representative of the OSCE on Combating Racism, Xenophobia, Discrimination