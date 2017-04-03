APRIL 3, 2017
RUSSIA
On Video: Experts React to Threat of Ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
On April 5, 2017, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation is expected to rule on whether to liquidate and ban the activity of all legal entities used by Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout Russia. A ruling against the Witnesses would criminalize their worship. Several human rights experts from Russia and abroad comment on the unjust actions of Russian authorities and how a ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses would affect not only the Witnesses but also Russia’s international reputation and religious freedom for its citizens.
Heiner Bielefeldt: “If Jehovah’s Witnesses are extremist, I think we all are”
Former UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief
Dr. Massimo Introvigne: “The only relationship between Jehovah’s Witnesses and violence is that they have been victims of violence”
Sociologist and Former Representative of the OSCE on Combating Racism, Xenophobia, Discrimination
Annika Hvithamar: ‘If Jehovah’s Witnesses are extremist, then most versions of Christianity could be accused of the same thing’
Associate Professor/Head of Studies, Department of Cross-Cultural and Regional Studies, University of Copenhagen
