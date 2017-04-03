Skip to content

APRIL 3, 2017
RUSSIA

Dr. Massimo Introvigne

“The only relationship between Jehovah’s Witnesses and violence is that they have been victims of violence.”

Sociologist and Former Representative of the OSCE on Combating Racism, Xenophobia, Discrimination

LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS

Dr. Massimo Introvigne, Sociologist

