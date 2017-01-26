Kazakhstan Authorities Entrap and Imprison Witnesses on Fabricated Charges

On January 18, 2017, Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee arrested and imprisoned Teymur Akhmedov and Asaf Guliyev for talking to others about their religious beliefs. During May and June 2016, seven men invited Teymur and Asaf to a rented apartment, claiming to be interested in the beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They also met at the homes of Teymur and Asaf later in the year. Unbeknownst to the Witnesses, these seven “Bible students” covertly video recorded their conversations.

Based on these peaceful religious discussions, Teymur and Asaf were charged with “inciting religious discord” and “advocating [religious] superiority.” Both men are in pretrial detention for 60 days and face a 5- to 10-year prison term if found guilty.

Teymur is 61 years old and has a serious medical condition. Asaf is 43 years old. Both men are married. Their attorneys expect their appeal to be heard during the week of January 23, 2017.