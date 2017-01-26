Kazakhstan Tramples on Religious Freedom and Convicts Teymur Akhmedov

Mr. Akhmedov’s ordeal began in January 2017 when Kazakhstan’s secret police, the National Security Committee (KNB), arrested him for allegedly violating Article 174(2) of Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code. The KNB accused him of “incitement of . . . religious hatred” for expressing his religious beliefs to others in private.

Judge Talgat Syrlybayev ruled that Mr. Akhmedov’s speech constituted “inciting religious discord” and promoted the “propaganda of exclusivity, superiority of citizens on grounds of their religion.” The judge also imposed a three-year ban on Mr. Akhmedov’s freedom to participate in “ideological religious activity”—effectively banning his worship.

Philip Brumley, General Counsel for Jehovah’s Witnesses, responded: “The authorities are grossly misapplying the law. In 2016, several men invited Teymur to an apartment to talk about his religious beliefs. They even came to his home. What Teymur didn’t know is that those discussions were secretly recorded and would be used later to fabricate a criminal case against him. This shows just how far the authorities are willing to go to repress and criminalize peaceful religious activity. This is a travesty of justice.”

The UN Human Rights Committee directed that Kazakhstan should amend its Constitution to protect freedom of religion and stated that it “is further concerned about the use of broadly formulated definitions of crimes and administrative offences in the Criminal Code, including in articles 174 and 404, the Administrative Code, and legislation on combating extremism, to punish individuals exercising their freedom of religion and belief with severe sanctions. . . . The State party should guarantee the effective exercise of freedom of religion and belief and the freedom to manifest a religion or belief in practice.”—Human Rights Committee, Concluding Observations on the Second Periodic Report of Kazakhstan, UN Doc. CCPR/C/KAZ/CO/2 (August 9, 2016).

Additionally, Mr. Akhmedov’s family is gravely concerned about his health. He suffers from a bleeding tumor (suspected cancer), but authorities have denied motions to change Mr. Akhmedov’s detention to house arrest and have not provided the medical attention that he urgently needs. His lawyers have filed complaints with the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion and belief, and the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association.