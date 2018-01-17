Mr. Akhmedov, who is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, was arrested and imprisoned on January 18, 2017, merely for sharing his beliefs with others. For several months prior to his arrest, he had discussed the Bible with men who had feigned interest in the beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The men were cooperating with Kazakhstan’s secret police, the National Security Committee (KNB), and they had covertly recorded their conversations with him. Based on these recordings, the KNB arrested Mr. Akhmedov and accused him of “inciting religious discord” and advocating “superiority . . . on grounds of [his] religion” under Article 174(2) of Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code.

After his arrest, police interrogated Mr. Akhmedov and put him in pretrial detention for three months. On May 2, 2017, the court sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment and imposed an additional three-year ban on his religious activity.

Mr. Akhmedov’s attorneys filed numerous appeals for his release, but the courts rejected all of them. Once he had exhausted all of his legal options in Kazakhstan, he turned to international tribunals for relief. He submitted complaints to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) and the UN Human Rights Committee.

In October 2017, the WGAD condemned Kazakhstan for imprisoning Mr. Akhmedov and urged the government to release him immediately, since his actions “were entirely peaceful and within the limits of his freedom of religion.” In January 2018, the Human Rights Committee accepted Mr. Akhmedov’s urgent application and directed that as an interim measure, Kazakhstan take immediate steps to ensure that he received adequate medical treatment. The Human Rights Committee also recommended that Kazakhstan consider his permanent release, pending a final decision on his complaint.