JULY 6, 2017
KAZAKHSTAN
Kazakhstan Suspends Activity of Witnesses’ National Headquarters
On June 29, 2017, a court in Almaty, Kazakhstan, fined the Christian Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kazakhstan (Center) and suspended all its activity for three months. The court’s decision is based on an inspection alleging that the Center, considered by authorities as a site vulnerable to terrorism, needs 3 more security cameras in addition to the 20 already installed. Vladimir Voyevodin, a representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kazakhstan, stated: “The decision to suspend all of the Center’s activities is a grossly disproportionate penalty for the alleged violation. We are appealing the decision, which seems to have been motivated by religious intolerance.”
Official Interference With the Center’s Activities
Prior to the June 29 decision from Judge N. M. Pakirdinov of the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court, authorities raided the Center on the pretext of conducting a security inspection. The raid took place on May 17, 2017, and was directed by the State National Security Services (formerly known as the KGB) and more than 30 officers, including masked SWAT police armed with machine guns. They claimed that they were carrying out an order to inspect public venues that could be vulnerable to terrorist attacks during Expo 2017, which began in the capital city of Astana in June 2017. The Witnesses had already complied with the requirements of previous security inspections, and the Center also immediately rectified alleged violations found in yet another inspection, on June 5, 2017.
When the Witnesses learned about the Expo 2017 to be held in Astana, they organized a special three-day convention to bring many international visitors to the country. However, authorities interfered with contracts for convention venues, and the contracts were canceled. So the 1,500 delegates from the United States and Europe, along with local Witnesses, gathered for the convention on the Center’s property. On the first two days, police delayed as many as 900 foreign delegates at their hotels for three hours while officers checked the documents of the bus drivers. The Center filed a complaint with the Almaty Prosecutor’s Office. Although the prosecutor’s office did not respond, police did not harass the Witnesses on the third day of the convention. However, just four days after the convention concluded, the administrative court in Almaty issued its decision to suspend the Center’s activities.
Framing Trouble Through the Law
Since December 2012, the Kazakhstan government has increasingly restricted the religious freedom of Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout the country. The government has imposed heavy fines on more than 80 of Jehovah’s Witnesses for unregistered “missionary activity.”
In January 2017, Kazakhstan authorities initiated two criminal cases against Jehovah’s Witnesses for sharing their religious beliefs. In May, Teymur Akhmedov was convicted for his religious activity and is now serving a five-year prison sentence. In another case, police are investigating a Witness on the charge of inciting religious hatred because he offered a religious publication that Russian authorities had banned as “extremist” literature.
Will Kazakhstan Mimic Russia’s Treatment of Jehovah’s Witnesses?
The Witnesses have met on numerous occasions with the Committee of Religious Affairs to discuss their right to worship freely but have had little success. However, at the initiative of the General Prosecutor’s Office (GPO), the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan took up the case of Andrey Korolev, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses who was convicted for publicly sharing his religious beliefs. In its decision of June 1, 2017, the Court acquitted Mr. Korolev, recognizing that the right to freedom of religion protects the peaceful public manifestation of beliefs. Though the GPO has assured the Witnesses that it will circulate the favorable ruling, lower courts have refused to apply that decision and have again convicted Jehovah’s Witnesses of so-called “unregistered missionary activity.“
Gregory Allen, Assistant General Counsel for Jehovah’s Witnesses, stated: “In spite of recent troubling events, we are hopeful that lower courts and law-enforcement officials will adhere to the June 1, 2017, decision of the Supreme Court. It is very unfortunate to see Kazakhstan reading from Russia’s playbook by using baseless charges to interfere with the internationally recognized right to religious freedom. We fear that the June 29 decision suspending the Center’s activity is much more than what it appears, and we look for justice in our appeal against this interference.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide are concerned that these recent developments indicate that the authorities are progressing toward banning their fellow believers in Kazakhstan, similar to the efforts against Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia.