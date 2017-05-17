Prior to the June 29 decision from Judge N. M. Pakirdinov of the Specialized Interdistrict Administrative Court, authorities raided the Center on the pretext of conducting a security inspection. The raid took place on May 17, 2017, and was directed by the State National Security Services (formerly known as the KGB) and more than 30 officers, including masked SWAT police armed with machine guns. They claimed that they were carrying out an order to inspect public venues that could be vulnerable to terrorist attacks during Expo 2017, which began in the capital city of Astana in June 2017. The Witnesses had already complied with the requirements of previous security inspections, and the Center also immediately rectified alleged violations found in yet another inspection, on June 5, 2017.

When the Witnesses learned about the Expo 2017 to be held in Astana, they organized a special three-day convention to bring many international visitors to the country. However, authorities interfered with contracts for convention venues, and the contracts were canceled. So the 1,500 delegates from the United States and Europe, along with local Witnesses, gathered for the convention on the Center’s property. On the first two days, police delayed as many as 900 foreign delegates at their hotels for three hours while officers checked the documents of the bus drivers. The Center filed a complaint with the Almaty Prosecutor’s Office. Although the prosecutor’s office did not respond, police did not harass the Witnesses on the third day of the convention. However, just four days after the convention concluded, the administrative court in Almaty issued its decision to suspend the Center’s activities.