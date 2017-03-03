Germany Courts Recognize Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses as Religious Holidays

Vivienne’s parents, Stefano and Elisa, filed a complaint in an administrative court to contest the actions of the Board. They argued that the daylong religious services provide an opportunity to worship God as a family and to build faith. They stated: “The conventions are an annual highlight and a special occasion in our religious practice.” The court ruled in favor of the parents, recognizing that the annual regional conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses are religious holidays. The Board appealed, arguing that the conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses are not religious holidays because they are festive events, not special days that are considered holy, such as Christmas, Easter, or national holidays.

On July 27, 2015, the Higher Administrative Court of Hesse upheld the lower court’s decision. The higher court declared that the definition of a religious holiday depends solely upon the religious association’s own view. The court saw the clear separation between religious affairs and those of the State, stating: “Otherwise the State would infringe upon the autonomy guaranteed in the Basic Law [that is, Constitution of Germany] to churches and religious and ideological associations and upon their independence in their own sphere.” The State is “obligated to maintain ideological and religious neutrality.”

The higher court also referenced the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, which explains that the Witnesses consider their conventions to be religious holidays. The court stated that in rejecting the Falcones’ request for their daughter to be excused from school, the Board “misjudged the child’s right to religious freedom . . . as well as the right of parents . . . to train children as to religion and ideology.” The court concluded that the Board’s “opinion runs contrary to the neutrality required of the State.”