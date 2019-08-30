AUGUST 30, 2019
ERITREA
SPECIAL REPORT: The Persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eritrea
This special report on the persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Eritrea, dated August 2019, has been prepared by the Office of Public Information for distribution and discussion with government officials.
As of August 2019, there were 52 Jehovah’s Witnesses in prison in Eritrea. This handout includes a few details regarding each Witness detained.
On April 28, 2018, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) reviewed the Eritrean government’s treatment of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The following handout summarizes the ACHPR’s concluding observations that were adopted during its subsequent session, held from October 24 to November 13, 2018.