Ehab Samir is a 52-year-old Egyptian native and one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In facing the constraints imposed by the government of Egypt on their worship, most of the Witnesses there have been treated by authorities “as though they were criminals,” says Mr. Samir. So he found it comforting to read a Web article that acknowledged the situation just as it is.

The article, entitled “Dr. Riham Atef Writes: Jehovah’s Witnesses,” was published on August 19, 2016, by Shbab Misr, an online news source in Egypt. Dr. Atef, an assistant professor at the University of Cairo and a journalist, challenged the misunderstanding about the Witnesses that prevails in Egypt. She is personally acquainted with some of Jehovah’s Witnesses and, having done much research about them, said: “I am convinced of their humanity and respect for the beliefs of others.”