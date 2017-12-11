Azerbaijan Court Compensates Irina Zakharchenko and Valida Jabrayilova

On February 8, 2017, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan acquitted Ms. Zakharchenko and Ms. Jabrayilova of the criminal charge of distributing religious literature without State permission. The Court found that the brochure in question, Teach Your Children, had been approved for import and was not harmful to society. Additionally, the Court found that the women had the fundamental right to share their beliefs with others. The Supreme Court based its ruling on rights guaranteed by Azerbaijan’s Constitution and by international treaties that Azerbaijan had ratified.

The Supreme Court left the issue of compensation in the hands of the civil courts. Subsequently, Ms. Zakharchenko and Ms. Jabrayilova complained to the Baku City Nasimi District Court, seeking damages from the Ministry of Finance because of their ill-treatment at the hands of the State Security Service (and its predecessor, the Ministry of National Security). Both women were present in court, even though Ms. Zakharchenko was not well. Judge Shahin Abdullayev allowed them briefly to recount their distressing experiences.