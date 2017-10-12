How Armenia Came to Recognize the Right to Conscientious Objection

No alternative but punishment. When Armenia joined the Council of Europe in 2001, it had committed to adopting a law on alternative civilian service (ACS) that conformed to European standards, namely, a program of civilian work that is not under military control and not punitive in length. It also agreed to pardon all conscientious objectors. However, Armenia had yet to fulfill its promise when it called Vahan Bayatyan, who is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and a conscientious objector, to serve in the military. In 2002, he was convicted and imprisoned because he refused to perform military service, and Armenia had no provision for ACS. In 2003, Mr. Bayatyan submitted an application to the ECHR, claiming that Armenia violated his right to freedom of conscience and religion when he was punished with imprisonment.

A flawed alternative—then punishment. In 2004, Armenia adopted a law on ACS, and a number of young Witness men accepted the option to perform ACS in lieu of military service. Once enrolled, however, they realized that the program was supervised, not by civilian authorities, but by the military, and after giving notice, they left their ACS assignments. For doing so, they were arrested and prosecuted, and some were sentenced to prison. In May 2006, Hayk Khachatryan and 18 other Witnesses who were conscientious objectors submitted an application to the ECHR, claiming that their rights had been violated by this illegal prosecution.

Years without progress. For years, Armenia took no steps to amend its law on ACS. The Witnesses continued to reject the flawed ACS, and Armenia continued to imprison them—317 were convicted between 2004 (when the ACS law was adopted) and 2013 (when the ACS law was amended) and served sentences ranging from 24 to 36 months.

During this time, the ECHR made little progress on this issue. In 2009, it considered Mr. Bayatyan’s complaint, which argued that his objection to military service was protected under Article 9 of the European Convention, which guarantees the right to freedom of conscience and religion. However, the ECHR was obliged to rely on its decades-old jurisprudence. It continued to reason that it was first a choice of each country to recognize the right of conscientious objection to military service. If the country did not, then Article 9 could not be used to guarantee freedom from prosecution for refusing to serve in the military. Since this judgment seemed to be out of touch with the prevailing international norms on conscientious objection, Mr. Bayatyan’s lawyers applied for referral of his case to the Grand Chamber of the ECHR for reconsideration.

Hearing before the Grand Chamber of the ECHR in the case of Bayatyan v. Armenia, November 24, 2010

A breakthrough. The turning point came when the Grand Chamber of the ECHR reexamined Mr. Bayatyan’s application. On July 7, 2011, the ECHR, for the first time, clearly stated that conscientious objection is a right protected under Article 9 of the Convention. It reasoned that the Convention is a “living instrument” that, when interpreted, needs to take into account the evolving law that has brought “a virtually general consensus on the question in Europe and beyond.” The Grand Chamber’s judgment not only elevated the right of conscientious objection in Europe but also obligated Armenia to provide a genuine alternative to military service for conscientious objectors.