New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Mambwe-Lungu

On April 3, 2021, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in electronic format in the Mambwe-Lungu language. Brother Albert Musonda, a member of the Zambia Branch Committee, released the Bible during a prerecorded program that was streamed to publishers in Zambia and Tanzania. Mambwe-Lungu is spoken by 2,531 publishers in Zambia and 325 publishers in Tanzania, where it is also known as Fipa.

A team of three translators worked on the project for 21 months. One translator explained that some have found the existing Mambwe-Lungu Bible translation difficult to read because it uses archaic words. Regarding the newly released New World Translation, another translator said: “This Bible uses the language that people speak every day.”

We have no doubt that this fine gift from Jehovah will help many Mambwe-Lungu readers to find delight in reading God’s inspired Word.—Psalm 1:2.