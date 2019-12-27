Special Preaching Campaign Reaches Isolated Area in Venezuela

Jehovah’s Witnesses are making a special effort to preach in a rural area of northwest Venezuela on the Guajira Peninsula. The campaign started on July 15, 2019, and will conclude on December 31, 2019. Some 640 publishers participating in the initiative have spent over 32,000 hours preaching and have started almost 2,000 Bible studies.

The campaign territory is vast, transportation is difficult, and very few publishers live in the area. Consequently, many of the inhabitants have never spoken to Jehovah’s Witnesses or heard God’s name. Brothers and sisters made sacrifices to respond to this need. Venezuela’s economic crisis is ongoing, with high unemployment rates and hyperinflation, so some publishers saved money for months or sold belongings in order to have the resources to participate in the campaign.

Preaching is being done in Spanish and Wayúunaiki, the language of the Wayúu, indigenous people who live in isolated communities. Few publishers speak the language, so special kits containing Bible-based publications in Wayúunaiki, training videos, and brochures explaining Wayúu culture were developed to prepare publishers for the campaign.

One woman appreciated hearing the message in her language and offered to guide publishers to an isolated community where some of her family and friends live. A group of publishers woke up at 3:30 a.m. to prepare for the day, met the woman at her home early that morning, and then followed her on foot for about an hour.

Upon reaching the community, the woman called out loudly, saying: “Come out! Come out! I brought God to you!” To the publishers’ surprise, people came out of their homes with chairs and sat to listen to the message. They said this was the first time someone had come to speak about God with them and showed their gratitude by making breakfast for all 17 of the publishers.

Their guide was so happy with the response that she offered to take them to three additional villages in the area. In each one, she called out so that people would come and hear the message. At the end of the day, the publishers said a tearful goodbye to their guide and others they had preached to by singing a Kingdom song in Wayúunaiki.

Jehovah wants everyone to hear the Bible’s message. Special preaching campaigns, like this one in Venezuela, are evidence that Jehovah is blessing the efforts of his people to “declare good news of good things” to remote communities around the world.—Romans 10:14, 15.