MARCH 17, 2023
VANUATU
Vanuatu Pummeled by Two Tropical Cyclones
Two Category 4 cyclones struck Vanuatu between March 1 and 4, 2023. The first cyclone, Judy, caused relatively minor damage. Cyclone Kevin formed soon after and hit the same areas. It caused extensive damage to a number of islands in the southern part of the country, including the main island of Efate.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
3 homes were destroyed
30 homes sustained minor damage
2 Kingdom Halls were damaged
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding those affected and providing practical assistance
A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed to coordinate relief efforts
We are certain that while our brothers and sisters in Vanuatu are experiencing anxiety, Jehovah will continue to ‘comfort and soothe’ them in the days ahead.—Psalm 94:19.