Since May 3, 2018, the ongoing eruption of Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, U.S.A., has forced approximately 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed at least 36 structures.

Among those who have been evacuated are four Witness families and one elderly sister. Although no Kingdom Halls were damaged by lava flows or volcanic debris, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on May 4 caused minor damage to a Kingdom Hall.

A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC), along with the assistance of local brothers and sisters, is caring for the affected publishers. Once conditions have stabilized, the DRC will determine what additional relief efforts might be needed.

In view of this ongoing natural disaster, we continue to pray for our brothers and sisters that have been affected, confident that Jehovah will become their stronghold during this distressing time.—Nahum 1:7.