On October 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida and proceeded to wreak havoc through the southeastern United States. The Category 4 storm is considered one of the most powerful to hit the United States and has caused massive destruction to property. The hurricane has also caused the deaths of at least 18 people.

The hurricane affected brothers and sisters in 94 congregations and 13 circuits. None of our brothers were killed in the disaster, but three suffered injuries. The storm damaged 528 of our brothers’ homes and 34 Kingdom Halls, and a total of 39 Kingdom Halls lost power.

The United States branch office, with the assistance of a Disaster Relief Committee and over 40 circuit overseers, is coordinating the relief work. This work includes supplying our brothers with food, medical assistance, shelter, and water, as well as stabilizing homes by placing tarps on roofs and cleaning up the extensive damage from fallen trees. Arrangements have also been made to provide spiritual support and shepherding to our brothers and sisters.

Though our fellow worshippers are not immune to the difficult circumstances of this system, including those caused by natural disasters, they confidently rely on our God for his unfailing support.—Psalm 142:5.