On November 30, 2018, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck just outside of Anchorage, Alaska. Although no casualties were reported from the quake, there was significant damage to roadways as reported on by the media.

The United States branch reports that seven publishers sustained minor injuries resulting from the quake. Sixteen homes of our brothers and two Kingdom Halls were damaged. Under the direction of the circuit overseers, congregations are providing food, clothing, water, and shelter to those in need. Additionally, local elders are providing spiritual comfort to all who have been impacted.

Our brothers who have been affected by this earthquake remain in our prayers. We are confident that Jehovah will be a strength and a stronghold for his people as they continue to trust in him.—Psalm 28:8, 9.