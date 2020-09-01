SEPTEMBER 1, 2020
UNITED STATES
Wildfires Ravage Western United States
Location
Northern California and Oregon
Disaster
Some 14,000 lightning strikes and other factors have caused over 700 separate wildfires, which have burned over one million acres of land across northern California and parts of Oregon
Smoke and ash have diminished air quality to unhealthy levels. On August 21, it was reported that northern California had some of the worst air quality anywhere on earth
Two of the raging fires are reported to be the second and third largest wildfires in California’s history
Effect on our brothers and sisters
936 publishers have had to evacuate temporarily
Property damage
2 homes of publishers have been destroyed
Relief efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee, circuit overseers, and local congregation elders are working to assist those affected
Our brothers and sisters deeply appreciate the assistance from the brotherhood. One brother stated: “No matter what happens, the organization will be there immediately to help you. We are part of a family.” The ongoing efforts to provide relief is evidence that nothing can “separate us from God’s love.”—Romans 8:39.