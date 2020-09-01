Skip to content

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020
UNITED STATES

Wildfires Ravage Western United States

Location

Northern California and Oregon

Disaster

  • Some 14,000 lightning strikes and other factors have caused over 700 separate wildfires, which have burned over one million acres of land across northern California and parts of Oregon

  • Smoke and ash have diminished air quality to unhealthy levels. On August 21, it was reported that northern California had some of the worst air quality anywhere on earth

  • Two of the raging fires are reported to be the second and third largest wildfires in California’s history

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 936 publishers have had to evacuate temporarily

Property damage

  • 2 homes of publishers have been destroyed

Relief efforts

  • A Disaster Relief Committee, circuit overseers, and local congregation elders are working to assist those affected

Our brothers and sisters deeply appreciate the assistance from the brotherhood. One brother stated: “No matter what happens, the organization will be there immediately to help you. We are part of a family.” The ongoing efforts to provide relief is evidence that nothing can “separate us from God’s love.”—Romans 8:39.

 

