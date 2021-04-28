APRIL 28, 2021
UNITED STATES
Volcano Spurs Evacuations in the Caribbean
Location
Parts of St. Vincent and Barbados
Disaster
On April 9, 2021, La Soufrière volcano began erupting ash and smoke
Heavy ash collapsed buildings and shut down utilities, leaving drinking water in short supply
The volcanic activity is expected to continue, possibly for weeks
Effect on our brothers and sisters
185 publishers on St. Vincent and Barbados were evacuated
Property damage
The most affected area in the north of St. Vincent is still not accessible; the damage has not yet been assessed
Relief efforts
Evacuated brothers and sisters are being welcomed into the homes of fellow Witnesses living in safer zones on St. Vincent and adjacent islands, while following COVID-19 safety precautions
The COVID-19 Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) for this region was assigned to assist with relief efforts. The DRC is working with the circuit overseer and local elders to provide drinking water and assist with evacuations where needed
Local officials on St. Vincent and St. Lucia have also aided in the disaster response
One elderly blind brother living alone in the affected area was rescued by a group of brothers just before the eruptions started. While driving to a safer location, the brothers witnessed a scene of chaos as people fled through the streets. Thankfully, all the publishers were evacuated safely.
We are glad that relief efforts have provided refuge and comfort for our brothers and sisters in imitation of our God, who is “a help that is readily found in times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1-3.