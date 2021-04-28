Volcano Spurs Evacuations in the Caribbean

Evacuated brothers and sisters are being welcomed into the homes of fellow Witnesses living in safer zones on St. Vincent and adjacent islands, while following COVID-19 safety precautions

The COVID-19 Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) for this region was assigned to assist with relief efforts. The DRC is working with the circuit overseer and local elders to provide drinking water and assist with evacuations where needed

Local officials on St. Vincent and St. Lucia have also aided in the disaster response

One elderly blind brother living alone in the affected area was rescued by a group of brothers just before the eruptions started. While driving to a safer location, the brothers witnessed a scene of chaos as people fled through the streets. Thankfully, all the publishers were evacuated safely.

We are glad that relief efforts have provided refuge and comfort for our brothers and sisters in imitation of our God, who is “a help that is readily found in times of distress.”—Psalm 46:1-3.