Aerial view of McKinney, Texas, after the storms

MARCH 1, 2021
UNITED STATES

Unprecedented Winter Storms Pummel the Southern United States, Temporarily Displacing Over 7,500

Location

Southern regions of the United States

Disaster

  • Large winter storm systems swept across southern portions of the United States beginning on February 13, 2021. Texas sustained the worst impact. Snow and ice along with record-low temperatures left homes and businesses without power for days, causing widespread damage due to frozen pipes

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 11 publishers required hospital care

  • 94 publishers suffered minor injuries

  • 7,650 publishers were displaced

Property damage

  • 14 Kingdom Halls and 1 Assembly Hall sustained minor damage

  • 5 Kingdom Halls sustained heavy damage

  • 3,224 homes sustained minor damage

  • 113 homes sustained heavy damage

  • 12 homes were destroyed

Relief efforts

  • Circuit overseers and congregation elders worked with the local COVID-19 Disaster Relief Committee to provide practical assistance, such as delivering clean drinking water and making emergency repairs to homes and Kingdom Halls. The brothers also arranged temporary accommodations for those displaced. All the relief efforts are in accord with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We are grateful that Jehovah provides comfort for those affected by such severe weather events.—2 Corinthians 1:3.

 

