MARCH 1, 2021
UNITED STATES
Unprecedented Winter Storms Pummel the Southern United States, Temporarily Displacing Over 7,500
Location
Southern regions of the United States
Disaster
Large winter storm systems swept across southern portions of the United States beginning on February 13, 2021. Texas sustained the worst impact. Snow and ice along with record-low temperatures left homes and businesses without power for days, causing widespread damage due to frozen pipes
Effect on our brothers and sisters
11 publishers required hospital care
94 publishers suffered minor injuries
7,650 publishers were displaced
Property damage
14 Kingdom Halls and 1 Assembly Hall sustained minor damage
5 Kingdom Halls sustained heavy damage
3,224 homes sustained minor damage
113 homes sustained heavy damage
12 homes were destroyed
Relief efforts
Circuit overseers and congregation elders worked with the local COVID-19 Disaster Relief Committee to provide practical assistance, such as delivering clean drinking water and making emergency repairs to homes and Kingdom Halls. The brothers also arranged temporary accommodations for those displaced. All the relief efforts are in accord with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We are grateful that Jehovah provides comfort for those affected by such severe weather events.—2 Corinthians 1:3.