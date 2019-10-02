Tropical Storm Causes Heavy Flooding in Southeast Texas

During the week of September 16, 2019, Tropical Storm Imelda deluged parts of southeast Texas as it dropped more than 40 inches (102 cm) of rain in just a few days. It is considered to be one of the wettest tropical storms ever to hit the United States. After the storm, hundreds of vehicles were abandoned on freeways and other roads. Many residents had to be evacuated.

Initial reports from the United States branch show no injuries or fatalities among the 29,649 brothers living in the affected areas. However, 114 publishers are displaced. Additionally, 145 homes of our brothers sustained damage. Ten Kingdom Halls were damaged as well.

A Disaster Relief Committee has been appointed by the branch and is working closely with local circuit overseers and elders to determine the extent of the damage and coordinate relief efforts. We know that Jehovah will support our brothers, since his “loyal love reaches to the heavens.”—Psalm 36:5.