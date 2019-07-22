Tropical Storm Barry Pounds Southern United States

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, a Category 1 hurricane made landfall in Louisiana before quickly downgrading to a tropical storm known as Barry. This tropical storm caused wind damage, flooding, and widespread power outages across the states of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Although no publishers were injured or killed by this storm, 123 were displaced. Additionally, the storm damaged 97 homes of our brothers and sisters, as well as 5 Kingdom Halls.

Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding those affected by the storm. Also, publishers in neighboring congregations are providing water, food, and shelter where needed. Efforts to stabilize properties and perform repairs locally are already underway.

Our prayers and support will continue to be with our brothers and sisters in the southern United States as they cope with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Barry.—Proverbs 18:10.