AUGUST 23, 2019
UNITED STATES
St. Louis, United States—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: August 16-18, 2019
Location: The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Program Languages: English, Croatian
Peak Attendance: 28,122
Total Number Baptized: 224
Number of International Delegates: 5,000
Invited Branches: Argentina, Australasia, Britain, Canada, Central Europe, Colombia, Croatia, Czech-Slovak, Finland, France, Japan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Scandinavia, Serbia, South Africa
Local Experiences: Martin Gulley, external communications manager for Metrolink, commented: “You can say you love someone. You can say you love something. But until you put it into action, it’s not [love] necessarily. You are showing love in action. What you are doing is humbling yourself, and love humbles you, it doesn’t exalt you. I am identified as a Metrolink employee by this badge. You are identified as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses by the love.”
Jerry Vallely, external communications manager for Bi-State Development (a transit agency focused on encouraging economic growth in the St. Louis region), adds: “You are not just looking at tasks on a checklist. You are really thinking about the people at the end; whether it’s the friends that are coming in to town, whether it’s the city that you are working with, or whether it’s us here at Metrolink. You are thinking about the entire experience for everyone that you are working with and doing what you can to make things nicer, to make things better.”
Local brothers and sisters await the arrival of convention delegates at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport
Delegates participate in cart witnessing with local brothers and sisters in downtown St. Louis
Brothers and sisters clean “The Dome,” as the venue is called, before the start of the convention
Three of the 224 new brothers and sisters being baptized
Brother David Splane, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on the third day of the convention
Delegates smile with joy as they listen to the program
On Sunday, international special full-time servants wave to the audience from the field
Delegates and local brothers and sisters pose for a photo
Delegates enjoy watching some of the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo
Delegates view a Bible—a rare original first edition of the 1611 King James Version—opened to Psalm 83:18, on display at the St. Louis Public Library. The library arranged for the Bible to be opened to this page specifically with the delegates in mind
Young brothers and sisters sing during the evening gathering