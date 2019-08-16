St. Louis, United States—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experiences: Martin Gulley, external communications manager for Metrolink, commented: “You can say you love someone. You can say you love something. But until you put it into action, it’s not [love] necessarily. You are showing love in action. What you are doing is humbling yourself, and love humbles you, it doesn’t exalt you. I am identified as a Metrolink employee by this badge. You are identified as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses by the love.”

Jerry Vallely, external communications manager for Bi-State Development (a transit agency focused on encouraging economic growth in the St. Louis region), adds: “You are not just looking at tasks on a checklist. You are really thinking about the people at the end; whether it’s the friends that are coming in to town, whether it’s the city that you are working with, or whether it’s us here at Metrolink. You are thinking about the entire experience for everyone that you are working with and doing what you can to make things nicer, to make things better.”