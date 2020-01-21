Severe Weather and Tornadoes Ravage the South and Midwest of the United States

Brother Albert Barnett and his wife, Sister Susan Barnett, from the West Congregation in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Severe weather ripped through parts of the southern and midwestern United States on January 11 and 12, 2020. Two days of heavy rain, high winds, and numerous tornadoes caused major damage across multiple states. Sadly, Brother Albert Barnett and his wife, Sister Susan Barnett, 85 and 75 years old respectively, were killed when a tornado struck their mobile home.

The United States branch also reports that at least four of our brothers’ homes sustained minor damage, along with two Kingdom Halls. Additionally, the storms caused major damage to a brother’s business property.

Local elders and the circuit overseer are offering practical and spiritual support to those affected by this disaster. We know that our heavenly Father, Jehovah, is providing comfort to our brothers and sisters who are grieving because of this tragedy.—Psalm 34:18.