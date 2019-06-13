Severe Weather Pummels Sections of the United States

During May 2019, news reports indicated that heavy rains and some 500 tornadoes battered the United States.

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas were affected by the severe weather. None of our brothers and sisters were killed. However, six of them sustained injuries, four of whom were hospitalized. In addition, 6 homes of our brothers were destroyed and 98 homes and 12 Kingdom Halls were damaged. As a result of the damaged and destroyed homes, 84 of our fellow worshippers were displaced.

As the brothers continue to assess the damage, they are providing food, water, and housing to those impacted. Local elders and circuit overseers are caring for the spiritual and emotional needs of our brothers.

We will continue to support and pray for our fellow worshippers, as they cope with the aftermath of these storms.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.