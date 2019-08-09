Skip to content

LOG IN

Jehovah’s Witnesses

Select language English

AUGUST 15, 2019
UNITED STATES

Phoenix, United States—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Download

Phoenix, United States—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Audio download options Phoenix, United States—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

  • Dates: August 9-11, 2019

  • Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, United States

  • Program Languages: English

  • Peak Attendance: 40,237

  • Total Number Baptized: 352

  • Number of International Delegates: 5,000

  • Invited Branches: Australasia, Britain, Canada, Central Europe, Chile, France, Greece, India, Italy, Korea, Micronesia, Scandinavia, Sri Lanka, Tahiti, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey

  • Local Experience: Steve Moore, the president and CEO of Visit Phoenix, which helps book conventions, hotels, and resorts in the Phoenix area, commented: “[This convention] is the most professionally organized convention I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with in a very long career. And on top of that, you promise to clean the stadium before you leave—no one else does that.”

 

International delegates are warmly welcomed as they arrive at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix

Brothers and sisters from Phoenix stand ready to welcome delegates to one of their hotels

Hundreds of brothers and sisters enthusiastically greet the delegates as they arrive at Chase Field on Friday morning

Delegates, some in native dress, listen to the program

Two of the 352 new brothers and sisters being baptized

Brother Samuel Herd, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on the second day of the convention

Delegates take a photograph while visiting a state park

Our brothers ride in a horse-drawn wagon as part of a historical display of a town from the 19th century American West

Visiting full-time servants walk onto the field at the conclusion of Sunday’s program

Share

NEWS RELEASES

Phoenix, United States—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

English
Phoenix, United States—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702019212/univ/art/702019212_univ_sqr_xl.jpg