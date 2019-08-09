AUGUST 15, 2019
UNITED STATES
Phoenix, United States—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: August 9-11, 2019
Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, United States
Program Languages: English
Peak Attendance: 40,237
Total Number Baptized: 352
Number of International Delegates: 5,000
Invited Branches: Australasia, Britain, Canada, Central Europe, Chile, France, Greece, India, Italy, Korea, Micronesia, Scandinavia, Sri Lanka, Tahiti, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey
Local Experience: Steve Moore, the president and CEO of Visit Phoenix, which helps book conventions, hotels, and resorts in the Phoenix area, commented: “[This convention] is the most professionally organized convention I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with in a very long career. And on top of that, you promise to clean the stadium before you leave—no one else does that.”
International delegates are warmly welcomed as they arrive at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix
Brothers and sisters from Phoenix stand ready to welcome delegates to one of their hotels
Hundreds of brothers and sisters enthusiastically greet the delegates as they arrive at Chase Field on Friday morning
Delegates, some in native dress, listen to the program
Two of the 352 new brothers and sisters being baptized
Brother Samuel Herd, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on the second day of the convention
Delegates take a photograph while visiting a state park
Our brothers ride in a horse-drawn wagon as part of a historical display of a town from the 19th century American West
Visiting full-time servants walk onto the field at the conclusion of Sunday’s program