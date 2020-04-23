More Than 100 Tornadoes Rip Through Southeastern United States

A series of more than 100 tornadoes tore through the southeastern United States from April 12 to April 13, 2020. The National Weather Service reported that one tornado, which spanned some two miles in width, was one of the largest in recorded history.

The branch immediately contacted circuit overseers in the area to determine how our brothers were affected. No brothers or sisters were killed by the severe weather. One sister suffered minor injuries when a tornado hit her home. In total, 63 publishers were displaced, 12 homes were destroyed, and 58 homes sustained damage. Additionally, five Kingdom Halls were lightly damaged and one Kingdom Hall sustained major damage from a falling tree.

Local elders and circuit overseers are continuing to evaluate the situation. They are caring for the immediate practical and spiritual needs of our brothers and sisters, providing much-needed comfort to those who suffered loss.—Isaiah 40:1.