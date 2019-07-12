JULY 12, 2019
UNITED STATES
Miami, United States (English)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: July 5-7, 2019
Location: Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, United States
Program Languages: English, Chinese Mandarin
Peak Attendance: 28,000
Total Number Baptized: 181
Number of International Delegates: 5,000
Invited Branches: Australasia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Scandinavia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine
Local Experience: Francis X. Suarez, mayor of the city of Miami, visited the convention site on Sunday and commented: “I love the fact that the message is ‘Love Never Fails’! It’s a very positive message.” He added: “I think [the convention] is nothing but good for any major city in the United States or around the world.”
Young ones helping to welcome the delegates to Miami International Airport
Delegates and local witnesses inviting the community to the convention
Delegates receiving personal copies of the revised New World Translation in Chinese, which was released on Friday
Delegates taking notes during the session
Three of the 181 new brothers and sisters getting baptized
Local brothers and sisters greeting delegates and exchanging gifts
Missionaries and Bethelites in foreign service on the field waving to the crowd on Sunday afternoon
Brother Lösch greeting special full-time servants after the program on Sunday
Young ones entertaining delegates with song during the evening gathering