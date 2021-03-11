Letter Writing Continues to Yield Encouraging Results

Many Jehovah’s Witnesses are finding joy in sending letters as part of their personal ministry. The following experiences from the United States demonstrate that these efforts are effectively spreading the Bible’s comforting message.

Sister Carlee Ruggles, age 13, in Blue Ash, Ohio, discovered how powerful letter writing can be when one of her letters had an unexpected response.

One afternoon, Carlee was outside her home when a motorcycle roared into her driveway. The biker dismounted and holding up an envelope, he shouted, “Who sent me this letter?” Carlee recognized the letter as one she had written while participating in the ministry.

As Carlee’s parents rushed to join her, Carlee boldly answered, “Sir, it was me.”

She and her parents were amazed when the biker replied, “Your letter was meant to be!” The man then related how the information comforted him as he was coping with loneliness because of the pandemic. He also explained that he had recently lost his brother in death and Carlee’s letter brought him comfort in his grief.

He concluded: “Don’t stop writing to people. Your letters touch people’s hearts, whether they respond or not.”

Carlee is now even more determined to keep writing to her neighbors. “I was excited that Jehovah used me to encourage someone,” she says. “What we write really can reach someone’s heart.”

Sister Myrna Lopez, in Center, Texas, had begun to question if her letters were reaching receptive hearts when she had an experience with a relative. Myrna learned that her nephew had been incarcerated. She decided to write to the young man who had attended congregation meetings as a child, assuring him that Jehovah had not forgotten him.

The nephew replied to Myrna’s letter. He explained that he felt anxious and lost after his arrest. Now in prison, he was reflecting on his childhood and started to read the Bible and pray to Jehovah. He described Myrna’s letter as an answer to his prayers and evidence that Jehovah still cared about him.

Sister Natalie Bibbs, in Norcross, Georgia, received a note from a woman who found one of her letters while jogging. The woman saw the letter folded up on the sidewalk and initially ran past it. But for reasons she cannot explain, she decided to go back and pick it up.

The woman wrote to Natalie: “I had a really tough week and just needed something good to happen. That letter was my ‘something good!’”

Natalie expresses: “Getting that response gave me confidence that no matter what avenue of service we engage in, Jehovah is backing our efforts.”

Sister Laura Martinez, in Athens, Texas, gives letters to workers at her local grocery store as they deliver food items to her car. One grocery worker told Laura that the letter touched her deeply. In response, Laura wrote the woman two additional letters and now conducts a Bible study with her.

Such experiences remind us that although we may not know where our seeds of truth “will have success,” Jehovah can use every avenue of the ministry to bring comfort and hope to sheeplike people.—Ecclesiastes 11:6.