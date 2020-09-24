Hurricane Sally Inundates Southeastern United States

Two Disaster Relief Committees are coordinating with circuit overseers and local congregation elders to care for the spiritual and physical needs of our brothers and sisters in the affected area, while complying with COVID-19 health guidelines

One publisher admitted that in the immediate aftermath of the storm, she felt overwhelmed. But after receiving prompt assistance from a local congregation, she said appreciatively, “Now I feel overwhelmed by the love and support of the friends.”—1 John 3:18.