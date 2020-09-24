SEPTEMBER 24, 2020
UNITED STATES
Hurricane Sally Inundates Southeastern United States
Location
Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Disaster
The slow-moving Category 2 storm made landfall in Alabama on September 16, 2020. It dumped several feet of rain in the span of a few hours, causing heavy flooding
Strong winds caused severe property damage and widespread power outages
Effect on our brothers and sisters
240 publishers had to evacuate
1 publisher suffered a minor injury
Property damage
143 homes and 11 Kingdom Halls have been lightly damaged
12 homes and 1 Kingdom Hall have sustained extensive damage
Relief efforts
Two Disaster Relief Committees are coordinating with circuit overseers and local congregation elders to care for the spiritual and physical needs of our brothers and sisters in the affected area, while complying with COVID-19 health guidelines
One publisher admitted that in the immediate aftermath of the storm, she felt overwhelmed. But after receiving prompt assistance from a local congregation, she said appreciatively, “Now I feel overwhelmed by the love and support of the friends.”—1 John 3:18.