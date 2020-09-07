SEPTEMBER 7, 2020
UNITED STATES
Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall in Louisiana
Location
Arkansas, Mississippi, western Louisiana, and eastern Texas
Disaster
Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall in western Louisiana on August 27, 2020, causing extensive wind damage to property as well as major power outages
Effect on our brothers and sisters
We are saddened to report that an elderly sister passed away while being evacuated from a healthcare facility
Another sister suffered a minor injury
3,992 publishers were temporarily displaced as a result of evacuations
Property damage
10 homes of our brothers have been destroyed
95 homes and 4 Kingdom Halls sustained heavy damage
192 homes and 16 Kingdom Halls have been lightly damaged
Relief efforts
The United States branch has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee
Circuit overseers and local elders continue to help publishers find safe lodging while they are displaced from their homes
Experiences
Brothers in surrounding areas made homes available for those evacuating, while all maintained safety protocols related to COVID-19. One brother who evacuated stated: “We see all of this as Jehovah’s blessing!”
By obeying direction and assisting others in times of need, our brothers and sisters in the areas affected by the hurricane “recommend [themselves] as God’s ministers.”—2 Corinthians 6:4.