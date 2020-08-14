Skip to content

AUGUST 14, 2020
UNITED STATES

Hurricane Isaias Tears Through the Eastern United States

Location

Eastern United States

Disaster

  • Category 1 Hurricane Isaias made landfall in North Carolina on August 3, 2020

  • The hurricane spawned dozens of tornadoes as it moved up the East Coast, causing widespread wind damage and power outages

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • One sister was injured

  • 12 families were temporarily displaced

Property damage

  • 55 of our brothers’ homes sustained minor damage

  • Five homes sustained heavy damage

  • Several vehicles were damaged

  • Five Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief efforts

  • While following COVID-19 safety guidelines, circuit overseers and congregation elders in the affected areas immediately mobilized to assist our brothers and sisters

We are glad that Jehovah continues to support our brothers and sisters affected by these destructive storms. We eagerly await the time when everyone will be free of the “dread of calamity” from natural disasters.—Proverbs 1:33.

 

