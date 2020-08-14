AUGUST 14, 2020
UNITED STATES
Hurricane Isaias Tears Through the Eastern United States
Location
Eastern United States
Disaster
Category 1 Hurricane Isaias made landfall in North Carolina on August 3, 2020
The hurricane spawned dozens of tornadoes as it moved up the East Coast, causing widespread wind damage and power outages
Effect on our brothers and sisters
One sister was injured
12 families were temporarily displaced
Property damage
55 of our brothers’ homes sustained minor damage
Five homes sustained heavy damage
Several vehicles were damaged
Five Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief efforts
While following COVID-19 safety guidelines, circuit overseers and congregation elders in the affected areas immediately mobilized to assist our brothers and sisters
We are glad that Jehovah continues to support our brothers and sisters affected by these destructive storms. We eagerly await the time when everyone will be free of the “dread of calamity” from natural disasters.—Proverbs 1:33.