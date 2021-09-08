Hurricane Ida Pummels the United States From the Gulf Coast to the Northeast

On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Severe storm surges, torrential rains, and high winds caused catastrophic flooding, property damage, and power outages along the Gulf Coast. On September 1, remnants of Ida combined with a low-pressure system to cause significant flash flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast. In some locations, full restoration of power is expected to take weeks.