SEPTEMBER 8, 2021
UNITED STATES
Hurricane Ida Pummels the United States From the Gulf Coast to the Northeast
On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Severe storm surges, torrential rains, and high winds caused catastrophic flooding, property damage, and power outages along the Gulf Coast. On September 1, remnants of Ida combined with a low-pressure system to cause significant flash flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast. In some locations, full restoration of power is expected to take weeks.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Thus far, we have received no reports of loss of life
2 brothers suffered minor injuries
1 sister was hospitalized for an injury sustained while evacuating
1,429 homes sustained minor damage
183 homes sustained major damage
19 homes were destroyed
43 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
10 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
4 Assembly Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
The local circuit overseers and elders as well as Disaster Relief Committees are shepherding the affected brothers and sisters
Humanitarian relief supplies are being provided to those with urgent needs
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
The disaster preparedness efforts of our brothers and their cooperation with government mandates to evacuate the affected areas have helped to safeguard lives.—Proverbs 22:3.