AUGUST 6, 2020
UNITED STATES

Hurricane Hanna Hits Southeastern Texas

Location

Texas, United States

Disaster

  • Category 1 Hurricane Hanna made landfall July 25, 2020, causing flooding and coastal storm surges

  • Hanna is the first hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • Two of our brothers suffered minor injuries

  • 193 publishers were temporarily displaced

Property damage

  • 347 of our brothers’ homes sustained minor damage

  • 31 sustained heavy damage

Relief efforts

  • Circuit overseers in the affected region are coordinating with congregation elders to provide spiritual and practical assistance

We are grateful that Jehovah, the “God of all comfort,” is continuing to care for our brothers and sisters in Texas during this difficult time.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.

 

