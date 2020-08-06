AUGUST 6, 2020
UNITED STATES
Hurricane Hanna Hits Southeastern Texas
Location
Texas, United States
Disaster
Category 1 Hurricane Hanna made landfall July 25, 2020, causing flooding and coastal storm surges
Hanna is the first hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season
Effect on our brothers and sisters
Two of our brothers suffered minor injuries
193 publishers were temporarily displaced
Property damage
347 of our brothers’ homes sustained minor damage
31 sustained heavy damage
Relief efforts
Circuit overseers in the affected region are coordinating with congregation elders to provide spiritual and practical assistance
We are grateful that Jehovah, the “God of all comfort,” is continuing to care for our brothers and sisters in Texas during this difficult time.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.