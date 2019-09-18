Hurricane Dorian Leaves Trail of Destruction

After battering the islands of the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian hit the east coast of the United States. It passed over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, on Friday morning, September 6, 2019, as a Category 1 storm, leaving surging floodwaters that impacted homes and businesses. On September 7, 2019, the storm caused hurricane-force winds in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Publishers from Nassau gather at the airport to welcome their fellow brothers and sisters who were evacuated from Great Abaco Island

The United States branch reports that of the 1,742 publishers in the Bahamas only one sister experienced a minor injury. As of this report, a total of 48 homes of Witnesses sustained damage and 8 homes were destroyed.

Many of the publishers living on Great Abaco Island were evacuated to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. They were warmly welcomed by local brothers and sisters at the airport.

Our brothers and sisters collect and package relief supplies at the West Palm Beach Christian Convention Center

The Disaster Relief Committee and the local circuit overseer are organizing relief aid and shepherding the publishers affected. Brothers from the United States branch office have also traveled to the area to assist in the relief efforts and provide spiritual encouragement to the congregations.

Relief supplies shipped from the West Palm Beach Christian Convention Center arrive in Freeport, Bahamas. Local brothers load the boxes onto a truck for distribution

In the United States, the storm primarily affected North and South Carolina. No brothers or sisters were injured in the disaster, but 737 of our brothers have been displaced, most of whom were temporarily evacuated until they are able to return to their homes. Also, 50 homes and 12 Kingdom Halls sustained damage.

No injuries were reported among our brothers in Canada. The storm caused minor property damage to some of our brothers’ homes as well as power outages. The brothers and sisters in the local congregations were able to assist those affected.

We are grateful that Jehovah is hearing the “pleas for help” of our brothers who are trusting in him during these difficult times.—Psalm 28:6.