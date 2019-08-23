Skip to content

AUGUST 30, 2019
UNITED STATES

Houston, United States (Spanish)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

  • Dates: August 23-25, 2019

  • Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States

  • Program Language: Spanish

  • Peak Attendance: 56,167

  • Total Number Baptized: 626

  • Number of International Delegates: 5,500

  • Invited Branches: Argentina, Bolivia, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Italy, Japan, Peru, Philippines, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela

  • Local Experiences: Joelle Hardin, group sales and reservations manager for the Space Center Houston, commented: “This morning, one of my staff [who was scanning tickets as delegates entered the building] came up to me and said, ‘Joelle, . . . every single person looked me in the eye and said, “Thank you,” sometimes in different languages.’ It completely made her day. I haven’t seen her that excited in a while.”

 

Delegates arrive at the stadium at the start of the day

Delegates preach with local brothers and sisters

Thousands of volunteers work to clean NRG Stadium before the start of the program on Friday

Two of the 626 new brothers and sisters are baptized

Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on Friday afternoon

Delegates take notes as they listen to the program

A sister tours a group of visitors through the Houston Museum of Natural Science, one of the excursions offered to the delegates

Our brothers and sisters perform for the audience during the evening gathering

Special full-time servants wave to the camera from the field at the conclusion of the program on Sunday

