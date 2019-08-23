AUGUST 30, 2019
UNITED STATES
Houston, United States (Spanish)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: August 23-25, 2019
Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States
Program Language: Spanish
Peak Attendance: 56,167
Total Number Baptized: 626
Number of International Delegates: 5,500
Invited Branches: Argentina, Bolivia, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Italy, Japan, Peru, Philippines, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela
Local Experiences: Joelle Hardin, group sales and reservations manager for the Space Center Houston, commented: “This morning, one of my staff [who was scanning tickets as delegates entered the building] came up to me and said, ‘Joelle, . . . every single person looked me in the eye and said, “Thank you,” sometimes in different languages.’ It completely made her day. I haven’t seen her that excited in a while.”
Delegates arrive at the stadium at the start of the day
Delegates preach with local brothers and sisters
Thousands of volunteers work to clean NRG Stadium before the start of the program on Friday
Two of the 626 new brothers and sisters are baptized
Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on Friday afternoon
Delegates take notes as they listen to the program
A sister tours a group of visitors through the Houston Museum of Natural Science, one of the excursions offered to the delegates
Our brothers and sisters perform for the audience during the evening gathering
Special full-time servants wave to the camera from the field at the conclusion of the program on Sunday