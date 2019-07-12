Houston, United States (English)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experience: Sylvester Turner, the mayor of the city of Houston, was impressed by the 50,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses and their guests who came to Houston for the convention. He stated: “It’s an infusion, in many ways, of fresh air. That’s why we open the doors. If you [Jehovah’s Witnesses] can come twice a year, you are more than welcome in the city of Houston. Come back next year, and the year after that.”