Skip to content

LOG IN

Jehovah’s Witnesses

Select language English

JULY 19, 2019
UNITED STATES

Houston, United States (English)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Houston, United States (English)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

  • Dates: July 12-14, 2019

  • Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States

  • Program Languages: English, Korean

  • Peak Attendance: 50,901

  • Total Number Baptized: 401

  • Number of International Delegates: 5,000

  • Invited Branches: Australasia, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Czech-Slovak, France, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Philippines, and Scandinavia

  • Local Experience: Sylvester Turner, the mayor of the city of Houston, was impressed by the 50,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses and their guests who came to Houston for the convention. He stated: “It’s an infusion, in many ways, of fresh air. That’s why we open the doors. If you [Jehovah’s Witnesses] can come twice a year, you are more than welcome in the city of Houston. Come back next year, and the year after that.”

 

Brothers and sisters welcoming delegates to Houston

Delegates preaching with local brothers and sisters

Some of our 401 new brothers and sisters being baptized

Brother Anthony Morris, a member of the Governing Body, delivering the concluding talk of the Saturday session

International delegates, some in their native dress, posing for a photograph

Delegates enjoying association

Special full-time servants receiving warm applause from the audience at the conclusion of Sunday’s program

Local brothers and sisters on stage during the conclusion of the evening gathering, which included singing, dancing, and a brief review of the history of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Houston

Share

NEWS RELEASES

Houston, United States (English)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

English
Houston, United States (English)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702019189/univ/art/702019189_univ_sqr_xl.jpg