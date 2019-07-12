JULY 19, 2019
UNITED STATES
Houston, United States (English)—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: July 12-14, 2019
Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States
Program Languages: English, Korean
Peak Attendance: 50,901
Total Number Baptized: 401
Number of International Delegates: 5,000
Invited Branches: Australasia, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Czech-Slovak, France, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Philippines, and Scandinavia
Local Experience: Sylvester Turner, the mayor of the city of Houston, was impressed by the 50,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses and their guests who came to Houston for the convention. He stated: “It’s an infusion, in many ways, of fresh air. That’s why we open the doors. If you [Jehovah’s Witnesses] can come twice a year, you are more than welcome in the city of Houston. Come back next year, and the year after that.”
Brothers and sisters welcoming delegates to Houston
Delegates preaching with local brothers and sisters
Some of our 401 new brothers and sisters being baptized
Brother Anthony Morris, a member of the Governing Body, delivering the concluding talk of the Saturday session
International delegates, some in their native dress, posing for a photograph
Delegates enjoying association
Special full-time servants receiving warm applause from the audience at the conclusion of Sunday’s program
Local brothers and sisters on stage during the conclusion of the evening gathering, which included singing, dancing, and a brief review of the history of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Houston