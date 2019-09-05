Historic Hurricane Dorian Pummels Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas on Sunday morning, September 1, 2019. Dorian is especially dangerous due to its slow movement, high wind speeds, and heavy rains. The storm passed by the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands as a tropical storm with little or no reported damage.

The United States branch office continues to gather information while monitoring the storm’s impact on our brothers and also on branch-owned properties. At this time, there have been no reported injuries among the 46 publishers in the two congregations on Great Abaco Island. However, the only Kingdom Hall on the island was destroyed.

On Grand Bahama Island, there are four congregations and 364 publishers. Initial reports indicate that 196 of our brothers are displaced and 22 homes have sustained damage. Three homes have been destroyed.

The branch provided instruction in advance of the storm to local circuit overseers and elders in the affected areas. The branch recommended that all the brothers relocate to the capital city of Nassau or other sheltered areas.

We pray for our brothers and sisters who are suffering as a result of this hurricane. We know that Jehovah sees their difficulty and will continue to give them strength to cope with this time of distress.—Psalm 46:1, 2.