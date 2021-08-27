AUGUST 27, 2021
UNITED STATES
Flash Flooding Ravages Gila Bend, Arizona
On the night of August 13, 2021, monsoon storms brought torrential rain and severe flooding to portions of Arizona and western Texas. The destructive flooding especially impacted the town of Gila Bend, Arizona.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
Sadly, 1 sister died as a result of this disaster
5 homes of our brothers have sustained damage
3 families have been displaced
Relief Efforts
The circuit overseer and local elders are shepherding and helping to arrange temporary shelter for those displaced
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We pray for those who have been affected by this disaster. May Jehovah continue to comfort the family of our dear sister who died.—2 Corinthians 1:3, 4.