SEPTEMBER 17, 2020
UNITED STATES
Fires in the Western United States Continue
Location
California, Oregon, and Washington
Disaster
Fast-moving wildfires have burned over two million hectares (five million acres) of land from California to Washington
The blazes continue to diminish air quality to unhealthy levels
One of the blazes is the largest in California’s history
Effect on our brothers and sisters
4,546 publishers have had to evacuate
Property damage
61 homes have been destroyed
16 homes have been damaged
Relief efforts
The Disaster Relief Committees continue to coordinate with circuit overseers and local congregation elders to assist our brothers and sisters who have had to evacuate, while complying with COVID-19 health guidelines
The affected publishers have noted Jehovah’s support through his organization. One sister whose home was destroyed commented that our brothers were “willing to provide anything that we needed before we even knew what we needed.”
Though our brothers and sisters in the affected areas are facing an ongoing trial, they continue to experience Jehovah’s tender care and mercy.—James 5:11.