SEPTEMBER 17, 2020
UNITED STATES

Fires in the Western United States Continue

Fires in the Western United States Continue

Location

California, Oregon, and Washington

Disaster

  • Fast-moving wildfires have burned over two million hectares (five million acres) of land from California to Washington

  • The blazes continue to diminish air quality to unhealthy levels

  • One of the blazes is the largest in California’s history

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 4,546 publishers have had to evacuate

Property damage

  • 61 homes have been destroyed

  • 16 homes have been damaged

Relief efforts

  • The Disaster Relief Committees continue to coordinate with circuit overseers and local congregation elders to assist our brothers and sisters who have had to evacuate, while complying with COVID-19 health guidelines

The affected publishers have noted Jehovah’s support through his organization. One sister whose home was destroyed commented that our brothers were “willing to provide anything that we needed before we even knew what we needed.”

Though our brothers and sisters in the affected areas are facing an ongoing trial, they continue to experience Jehovah’s tender care and mercy.—James 5:11.

 

