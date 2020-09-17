Fires in the Western United States Continue

The Disaster Relief Committees continue to coordinate with circuit overseers and local congregation elders to assist our brothers and sisters who have had to evacuate, while complying with COVID-19 health guidelines

The affected publishers have noted Jehovah’s support through his organization. One sister whose home was destroyed commented that our brothers were “willing to provide anything that we needed before we even knew what we needed.”

Though our brothers and sisters in the affected areas are facing an ongoing trial, they continue to experience Jehovah’s tender care and mercy.—James 5:11.