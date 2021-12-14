DECEMBER 14, 2021
UNITED STATES
Devastating Tornadoes Leave a Path of Destruction in Southern and Midwestern United States
Beginning on December 10, 2021, a series of tornadoes barreled through eight states in the southern and midwestern United States, one tornado even cutting a path of destruction some 402 kilometers (250 mi) long. These tornadoes resulted in substantial loss of life and property. The state of Kentucky was the most severely impacted.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers were injured or killed
31 publishers were displaced
10 homes sustained minor damage
3 homes sustained heavy damage
9 homes were destroyed
Relief Efforts
The circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding the affected families
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We can be confident that Jehovah has deep compassion for our brothers and sisters who are suffering as a result of these natural disasters.—Isaiah 63:9.