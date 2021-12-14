Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

DECEMBER 14, 2021
UNITED STATES

Devastating Tornadoes Leave a Path of Destruction in Southern and Midwestern United States

Devastating Tornadoes Leave a Path of Destruction in Southern and Midwestern United States

Beginning on December 10, 2021, a series of tornadoes barreled through eight states in the southern and midwestern United States, one tornado even cutting a path of destruction some 402 kilometers (250 mi) long. These tornadoes resulted in substantial loss of life and property. The state of Kentucky was the most severely impacted.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers were injured or killed

  • 31 publishers were displaced

  • 10 homes sustained minor damage

  • 3 homes sustained heavy damage

  • 9 homes were destroyed

Relief Efforts

  • The circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding the affected families

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We can be confident that Jehovah has deep compassion for our brothers and sisters who are suffering as a result of these natural disasters.—Isaiah 63:9.

NEWS RELEASES

Devastating Tornadoes Leave a Path of Destruction in Southern and Midwestern United States

English
Devastating Tornadoes Leave a Path of Destruction in Southern and Midwestern United States
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021417/univ/art/702021417_univ_sqr_xl.jpg

Related Articles

MORE TOPICS

Extreme Weather—Can the Bible Help You to Cope?