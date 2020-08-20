AUGUST 20, 2020
UNITED STATES
Derecho Storm Wreaks Havoc on Midwestern United States
Area
Midwestern United States
Disaster
On August 10, 2020, severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts traveled in a straight line across parts of the country in what is called a derecho storm
The wind damaged crops and property and caused major power outages
Effect on our brothers and sisters
2 publishers suffered minor injuries
18 publishers were displaced
Property damage
216 homes sustained minor damage
5 homes sustained heavy damage
24 Kingdom Halls sustained light damage
Relief efforts
Disaster Relief Committees in the area are coordinating with circuit overseers and local congregation elders to provide for our brothers and sisters in the affected areas
As Jehovah continues to support our brothers and sisters in these storm-damaged areas, we look forward to the time when no one will fear losing their home because of a natural disaster.—Isaiah 65:21.