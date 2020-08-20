Skip to content

Log In
Search JW.ORG

AUGUST 20, 2020
UNITED STATES

Derecho Storm Wreaks Havoc on Midwestern United States

Derecho Storm Wreaks Havoc on Midwestern United States

Area

Midwestern United States

Disaster

  • On August 10, 2020, severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts traveled in a straight line across parts of the country in what is called a derecho storm

  • The wind damaged crops and property and caused major power outages

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 2 publishers suffered minor injuries

  • 18 publishers were displaced

Property damage

  • 216 homes sustained minor damage

  • 5 homes sustained heavy damage

  • 24 Kingdom Halls sustained light damage

Relief efforts

  • Disaster Relief Committees in the area are coordinating with circuit overseers and local congregation elders to provide for our brothers and sisters in the affected areas

As Jehovah continues to support our brothers and sisters in these storm-damaged areas, we look forward to the time when no one will fear losing their home because of a natural disaster.—Isaiah 65:21.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Derecho Storm Wreaks Havoc on Midwestern United States

English
Derecho Storm Wreaks Havoc on Midwestern United States
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702020368/univ/art/702020368_univ_sqr_xl.jpg