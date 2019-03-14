Deadly tornadoes ripped through portions of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, resulting in 23 fatalities and dozens of injuries.

The United States branch reports that there were no deaths among our brothers. However, one of our sisters was injured when a tornado completely destroyed her home in Fort Valley, Georgia. She is getting the necessary medical attention at a nearby hospital. Additionally, the branch reports that six of our brothers’ homes sustained damage and four others were totally destroyed. Under the direction of circuit overseers in the area, publishers have supplied food, shelter, and clothing to the affected brothers, and local elders are providing spiritual comfort.

We pray that our brothers who have been impacted by this disaster are comforted by our yeartext for 2019, “Do not be anxious, for I am your God.”—Isaiah 41:10.