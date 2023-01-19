Skip to content

Storms pummeled California, U.S.A., leaving widespread damage

JANUARY 19, 2023
UNITED STATES

Deadly Storms Batter Western United States

Beginning on January 4, 2023, heavy snow, torrential rain, and strong winds pounded California, U.S.A. The relentless storms have caused flooding, mudslides, and power outages. Thousands have had to evacuate their homes, and at least 19 people were killed. The deadly storms pelted some areas with more than half of their annual rainfall in just a matter of days.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 199 publishers were displaced

  • 4 homes sustained major damage

  • 141 homes sustained minor damage

  • 23 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

  • 1 remote translation office sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding the impacted families and providing practical assistance

  • 44 homes have been stabilized

  • 15 homes have been repaired

We are confident that Jehovah is comforting our brothers during this time of distress.—Psalm 50:15.

 

