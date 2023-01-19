JANUARY 19, 2023
UNITED STATES
Deadly Storms Batter Western United States
Beginning on January 4, 2023, heavy snow, torrential rain, and strong winds pounded California, U.S.A. The relentless storms have caused flooding, mudslides, and power outages. Thousands have had to evacuate their homes, and at least 19 people were killed. The deadly storms pelted some areas with more than half of their annual rainfall in just a matter of days.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
199 publishers were displaced
4 homes sustained major damage
141 homes sustained minor damage
23 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
1 remote translation office sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are shepherding the impacted families and providing practical assistance
44 homes have been stabilized
15 homes have been repaired
We are confident that Jehovah is comforting our brothers during this time of distress.—Psalm 50:15.