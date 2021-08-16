Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Image of the Dixie Fire at night in California, U.S.A.

AUGUST 16, 2021
UNITED STATES

California Wildfires Cause Ongoing Destruction

California Wildfires Cause Ongoing Destruction

Multiple wildfires are causing devastation in California, U.S.A. The largest is the Dixie Fire, which has grown to encompass more than 187,562 hectares (463,476 acres). Currently, it is the second-largest fire in California’s history.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • 415 publishers have been displaced or evacuated

  • 17 homes have been destroyed

  • 2 homes have sustained heavy damage

Relief Efforts

  • Circuit overseers in the affected region are coordinating with congregation elders to provide spiritual and practical assistance, including temporary accommodations for those who have had to flee their homes

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Even when facing hardship, Jehovah’s people show themselves to be true friends, ready to assist their fellow brothers and sisters.—Proverbs 17:17.

 

NEWS RELEASES

California Wildfires Cause Ongoing Destruction

English
California Wildfires Cause Ongoing Destruction
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021344/univ/art/702021344_univ_sqr_xl.jpg