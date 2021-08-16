AUGUST 16, 2021
UNITED STATES
California Wildfires Cause Ongoing Destruction
Multiple wildfires are causing devastation in California, U.S.A. The largest is the Dixie Fire, which has grown to encompass more than 187,562 hectares (463,476 acres). Currently, it is the second-largest fire in California’s history.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
415 publishers have been displaced or evacuated
17 homes have been destroyed
2 homes have sustained heavy damage
Relief Efforts
Circuit overseers in the affected region are coordinating with congregation elders to provide spiritual and practical assistance, including temporary accommodations for those who have had to flee their homes
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
Even when facing hardship, Jehovah’s people show themselves to be true friends, ready to assist their fellow brothers and sisters.—Proverbs 17:17.