2020 Memorial Commemoration—United States

Two detention centers in Palm Beach County, Florida, broadcast the prerecorded Memorial talk for more than 1,100 inmates on the evening of April 7, even though none of Jehovah’s Witnesses could be present to conduct the observance.

One of the 12 brothers who participates in a weekly volunteer ministry at the prisons said: “We were so surprised by how everything fell into place. It was clear that Jehovah wanted these men to hear the Memorial talk.”

The brothers had been seeking permission from the prison chaplain to hold the Memorial observance at the two detention centers. After restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak were imposed, those plans were shelved. Before the brothers could provide an alternate plan, the chaplain surprised them by asking for a prerecorded version of the Memorial discourse. He was already arranging to broadcast the talk in both facilities.

In addition to the video, the brothers planned to send the chaplain Memorial invitations to distribute or post. Again to their surprise, the chaplain had already posted notices around the buildings advertising the Memorial talk. On the evening of the Memorial, every inmate had access to the broadcast of the Scriptural talk.

After the Memorial, the chaplain contacted the brothers to request more Bibles for the inmates. All of the Bibles left at the detention centers had been distributed. However, the requests for Bibles exceeded the supply.

We rejoice that not even prison bars can prevent God’s Word from reaching people.—Matthew 24:14.